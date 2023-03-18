BAC Joins the F1 Saudi Arabian GP To Showcase a Stunning Black and Gold Mono R

We’re one day away from this weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. BAC (Briggs Automotive Company) saw this event as the perfect opportunity to showcase the first Mono R to be tailored, created, and delivered to a Saudi Arabian customer.
Established in 2009, BAC is renowned for developing the world’s first single-seater, road-legal sports car, the BAC Mono. The vehicle is the brainchild of two brothers’ vision of a road vehicle that delivers an authentic driving experience with the latest racing technology.
Ten years after the creation of the Mono, BAC launched the Mono R at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This version is the lighter and more advanced new generation of the original Mono.
There’s no question about the luxuriousness and high performance of the two vehicles – they’re designed to focus solely on the driver behind the wheel to offer the most genuine experience possible. BAC perfectly describes them as “ace cars for the road that can be described as A-to-A vehicles, rather than A-to-B – forget the destination; these models are all about pure driving pleasure.”
Nowadays, BAC exports 90% of the vehicles it manufactures to 45 different countries, and the list is getting larger as demand for these machines is increasing. Lately, the UK-based company has set out on an ambitious expansion strategy and is scaling up in key markets, such as the Middle East. The company also targets other international markets in Asia and North America.
This Mono R features a beautiful smoked carbon fiver finish bodywork crafted by BAC’s meticulous design and engineering teams. Subtle metallic gold highlights complement the blacked-out paint. The look extends to carbon hybrid wheels, designed following the same aesthetics. Moreover, BAC claims these wheels are the lightest 17-inch wheels in the world.
The brand’s commitment to delivering engineering excellence is closely related to the art of Formula 1, as both BAC and F1 continue to push the boundaries of racing by incorporating state-of-the-art technology.
The first Saudi Arabian Mono R is presented at the prestigious F1 Paddock. Neill Brigg, the co-founder of BAC and director of product development, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Formula 1 scene. The ‘sport of driving’ is one of the core guiding principles that helped us establish BAC in 2009.” He added, “Truly fulfilling driving pleasure and enjoyment is what the Mono R has been created to do, and we are delighted to deliver one such example to a customer in the Middle East.”
