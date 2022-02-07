Kanye West Introduces the “Yemobile,” It’s a BAC Mono

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has introduced his latest ride, a BAC Mono, which resembles Batman’s Batmobile. Naturally, West’s is not called that, but Yemobile.
Kanye “Ye” West has been keeping himself very busy lately. Between trying to be as present as he can for the children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Paris Men’s Fashion Week Show, and an upcoming Donda 2 album release, he still gets enough time to also focus on his vehicles.
We reported just recently that Ye sold his tank, a custom Ripsaw EV2, to the Diesel Brothers. He had reportedly paid over half a million dollars for the massive vehicle, thinking it would top speeds of 80 mph (129 kph). As he’s been selling a lot of vehicles, he’s also added a lot of different ones. Just recently, he reportedly welcomed a Mercedes-Benz minivan, a V-Class with Maybach styling.
Now, he just introduced his latest crazy ride: a Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) Mono, which fellow musician Jaylien shared on his Instagram Stories. The company, which was started in 2009, introduced the Mono range in 2011, with its first generation ending in 2020. The Gen 2 came in 2021.
The new-generation Mono vehicle is powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder Mountune engine that delivers 332 bhp. Thanks to its exotic exterior and lightweight structure (the single-seater only weighs 580 kg), it’s able to race from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 2.7 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph). All these don’t come cheap and the high-performance vehicle has a starting price of around $220,000 (£165,950).
Kanye presented his Mono and it seemed it was Ye’s ride to Black Future Brunch at Sunday Service on February 6. At this point, it doesn’t come off as a surprise to see Kanye West ride in a “Yemobile.”
