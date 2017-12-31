BAC Opens First U.S. Dealership In Arizona

The Briggs Automotive Company is the sort of boutique automaker that needs new markets to sustain its wellbeing. After starting business in 2009 in Speke, Liverpool, brothers Neill and Ian Briggs are proud to announce that BAC
is go in the U.S., with the United Arab Emirates and Middle East to follow in 2018.
BAC, in cooperation with CJ Wilson Racing, opened the first dealership in North America out of McLaren Scottsdale in Arizona. The dealer will be run by baseball all-star CJ Wilson
, who is an out-and-out car enthusiast.
"There are only five 2018 Monos coming to Scottsdale, and I’m very much looking forward to finding some very lucky buyers to join one of the most exclusive automotive clubs in the world,”
declared Wilson. “When I first got into the Mono cockpit, I was absolutely blown away – it provides the ultimate experience for any driving purist, with unrivaled levels of accessibility, pace, and poise.”
Well, it’s a mad car through and through.
Boiled down to the core, the BAC Mono is something in the vein of a Formula 3 car for the road. Even more impressive is that the Mono is faster on the Anglesey Circuit than the McLaren P1 GTR
on slicks. The track favors nimble-handling cars over straight-line performance, and bearing in mind the interloper tips the scales at 1,278 pounds (dry), it’s no wonder the Mono outhandles one of Britain’s most exclusive hypercars.
Power-to-weight ratio is another thing BAC got right with the Mono. At 525 horsepower per tonne thanks to 2.5-liter inline-4 with 305 horsepower on tap, it’s hard to resist revving the valves out of the engine. In keeping with the motorsport-inspired power powertrain, the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels through a Hewland FTR six-speed sequential transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Pricing for the U.S.-spec Mono hasn’t been announced, but don’t expect to get it on the cheap. At £124,255 in the United Kingdom, an alternative would be to get an Ariel Atom 3.5R and a daily driver with cash to spare.