autoevolution
 

BAC Opens First U.S. Dealership In Arizona

31 Dec 2017, 8:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Briggs Automotive Company is the sort of boutique automaker that needs new markets to sustain its wellbeing. After starting business in 2009 in Speke, Liverpool, brothers Neill and Ian Briggs are proud to announce that BAC is go in the U.S., with the United Arab Emirates and Middle East to follow in 2018.
7 photos
BAC MonoBAC MonoBAC MonoBAC MonoBAC MonoBAC Mono
BAC, in cooperation with CJ Wilson Racing, opened the first dealership in North America out of McLaren Scottsdale in Arizona. The dealer will be run by baseball all-star CJ Wilson, who is an out-and-out car enthusiast.

"There are only five 2018 Monos coming to Scottsdale, and I’m very much looking forward to finding some very lucky buyers to join one of the most exclusive automotive clubs in the world,” declared Wilson. “When I first got into the Mono cockpit, I was absolutely blown away – it provides the ultimate experience for any driving purist, with unrivaled levels of accessibility, pace, and poise.” Well, it’s a mad car through and through.

Boiled down to the core, the BAC Mono is something in the vein of a Formula 3 car for the road. Even more impressive is that the Mono is faster on the Anglesey Circuit than the McLaren P1 GTR on slicks. The track favors nimble-handling cars over straight-line performance, and bearing in mind the interloper tips the scales at 1,278 pounds (dry), it’s no wonder the Mono outhandles one of Britain’s most exclusive hypercars.

Power-to-weight ratio is another thing BAC got right with the Mono. At 525 horsepower per tonne thanks to 2.5-liter inline-4 with 305 horsepower on tap, it’s hard to resist revving the valves out of the engine. In keeping with the motorsport-inspired power powertrain, the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels through a Hewland FTR six-speed sequential transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Pricing for the U.S.-spec Mono hasn’t been announced, but don’t expect to get it on the cheap. At £124,255 in the United Kingdom, an alternative would be to get an Ariel Atom 3.5R and a daily driver with cash to spare.

BAC Mono US BAC sports car CJ Wilson
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeAll car models  