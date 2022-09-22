BAC Teams Up With Automotive Artist Paperlegend for Mono Art Car Challenge

BAC has teamed up with automotive artist Florian Weber (aka Paperlegend) to launch the Mono Art Challenge ahead of the Sleeping With Art: The Art of Cars event, which is set to take place 25-26 October at Hedsor House in the UK.
After previously working in the design studios of McLaren, Volkswagen and Porsche, Weber now makes a living creating metallic paper sculptures of legendary cars, and his focus lately has been on the BAC Mono supercar.
“BAC owners are as individual as the Mono itself, and we pride ourselves with our digitally-led personalization program. Creating an Art Car with Paperlegend, and showcasing it at the Sleeping with Art: The Art of Cars event, reinforces BACs approach to innovative concepts, stunning design and offering unrivalled levels of bespoke personalization,” said BAC lead designer and co-founder, Ian Briggs.
It’s important to point out that this new art challenge is open to artists of all types and that approved works be displayed on 3D Paperlegend Mono models, while also becoming NFTs. Buying an NFT will land you a Paperlegend Mono Art Car model, which you can build yourself or have it built by Weber.
As an NFT owner, you also get the right to create further art pieces around the same theme – this includes the chance to commission a BAC Mono Art Car in the same livery.
Next month’s event will also feature an existing BAC Mono Art Car, produced together with automotive artist Rene Turrek. Next to it will be an all-white BAC Mono model, meant to be seen as a blank canvas for inspiration.
If you’re an artist and you’d like to submit your take on the BAC Mono supercar, you can do so via this link. Just make sure you get it done by 22 October.
Also of note is the fact that artists who get invited to be part of the display will ultimately take a share of revenue when their work is sold.
