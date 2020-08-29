Aventador SVJ Drag Races Ferrari 812, Porsche 911 Turbo S Humiliates Both

AWD

We already know that the new 911 Turbo S is the fastest car Carwow has tested all year. But that's because they didn't put it up against some true high-end supercars, right? Well, as it turns out the Porsche can compete with modes that are twice its price and have more power.Of the three, the Aventador SVJ looks like it's the fastest. The platform itself is pretty old, but Lamborghini knows how to make a car go fast in a straight line. This is a pretty rare beast and its 6.5-liter V12 is probably going to go down as the best of its kind. In Italian numbers, this exotic makes 770 PS (759 hp) and 720 Nm (631 lb-ft).It's also dripping in carbon fiber and has a playful paint job. Compared to that, the Ferrari 812 seems a bit more traditional. Dressed in all-black, this long-nosed super GT is driven only by its rear wheels like in the old days of Italian performance. That's also why it's going to lose the race despite being the most powerful model here.And finally, the 911 Turbo S is an all-wheel-drive silver surfer with half the cylinders. It only has 640 hp, but the 0 to 60 time of 2.6 seconds suggests it's suitably fast. Somehow, the least powerful car wins the first drag race, managing to stay just ahead of the screaming Lamborghini. And in the second race, the lead is even more convincing.If you'd like to know what happens in the rolling race, wheredoesn't help, you'll just have to watch the video below. The driver seems to play a bigger part.