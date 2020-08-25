Stripped-Out Porsche 911 "Bad Bug" Is a Savage Outlaw

While American singer and songwriter Paul Simon has tought us there are 50 ways to leave your lover, the same can be said about the number of ways in which you can compare the Porsche 911 and the Volkswagen Beetle. And while not too many of them will make you popular among Neunelfer fans, the rendering we have here tries to take everybody by surprise thanks to the manner in which it approaches the said connection.
No, the pixel work doesn't bring the 911 back in time to talk about the Beetle being designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the man who founded the Zuffenhausen automaker. Instead, it removes plenty of the sportscar's body panels and them some. And, as your eyes can tell you, the result easily reminds one of the VW Bug.
The massive wheels and tires fitted to the vehicle (would you look at those Turbofans up front!) would normally require a widebody kit, but this Porscha makes a statement by not packing one.
And if the approach seems familiar, it's probably because Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the stunt, has recently come up with a similar proposal, albeit with this revolving around the 2020 Toyota Supra.
Of course, the pixel master also added various bits and pieces to the rear-engined machine. For instace, the nose of the car seems to pack the kind of protection frame we've seen on drift cars, while the downforce hardware located up front looks extremely serious. As for those floating LED headlights, these are quirky enough to draw attention on their own.
The rear bumper removal reveals a setup that involves another custom frame (this protects the engine), while those stubby exhaust tips are a thing to behold.
The LED light cluster running from one side of the car to another? This is basically a minimalist approach mirroring what can be found in Porsche showrooms these days.
The said artist has come up with multiple angles of this uber-outlaw 911, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the post below to feast your eyes on his work.
