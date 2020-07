This isn't a piece of digital art for those who are in a rush though - a quick glance might see your mind fixating on the lack of a widebody kit on a car whose custom wheel setup requires this. Can you imagine driving this thing in the rain, with water and dirt being sprayed everywhere?However, if we pay attention to the contraption, we'll notice a virtual build packing layer upon layer of badassery. For starters, the machine features a complete carbon body.Of course, the term "complete" is relative, since the front apron is missing, with this having been replaced by the kind of protection frame we find on drift cars, which have to be prepared for that concrete wall kiss.Then there's the Targa top of the Supra, which pays homage to the Mk IV model (given the common development of the Toyota Supra Coupe and the BMW Z4 Roadster , it's obvious why the Japanese automotive producer doesn't offer such a feature on the production car).Oh, and we mustn’t overlook the relocation of the engine. Once again protected by a custom frame, the motor has been relocated behind the seats, with its exhaust setup being enough to turn heads.Now, this Toyota Supra features plenty of other custom bits and pieces. And if you'd like to check out these goodies, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.