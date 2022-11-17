Auto Trader Digital Marketplace Smashes Guinness World Record for the Largest Online Quiz

Autotrader, UK’s and Ireland’s largest digital automotive marketplace, connects customers to a vast pool of vehicle sellers. It was established in 1877 and has grown into a leading digital brand in the UK. The company announced that it secured the Guinness World Record for the Largest Online Quiz.
More than 7,279 players have helped make quizzing history by participating in an electric-themed quiz on Tuesday. There were many questions regarding electric knowledge, as the quiz aimed to educate consumers and provide a proper understanding of EVs. It wasn’t all technical, though, as some questions showcased the fun part of owning an EV, while others dispelled some myths regarding EV ownership.
The previous Largest Online Quiz champion secured the title late last year – Camden Council in Australia managed to get 2,328 players to take part in their online quiz. That means that Auto Trader surpassed it by a mighty 4,951 participants.
Of course, Auto Trader offered the right incentives to invite players to its quiz – they could win one of the 173 prizes by pledging their support. Players received points by providing the correct answers, but the speed of response was also essential and could further boost them up the ranks.
Unlike many quizzes, Auto Trader didn’t rely on a “first come, first served” policy - spot prizes (for players who ranked in various positions) and lucky dip tokens (they provided a chance to win an extra prize) were also up for grabs. Three lucky winners walked away with an EV each: a Super Soco TSX 50cc e-bike, a Vauxhall Corsa Electric Anniversary Edition, and a Vauxhall Mokka Electric.
YouTube Director at Auto Trader and former Top Gear host, Rory Reid, said, “So we concede as Guinness World Record™ holders. A huge thank you to every single person who joined us on Tuesday night, we truly couldn’t have done this without you. Watt a phenomenal achievement – I couldn’t be prouder!”
