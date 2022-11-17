Ariel Ace Black Edition Will Be So Rare No One Will Even Remember It

The world of motorcycle makers is so diverse these days that unless companies have a name people can relate to, or a product that can blow them away, there are slim chances they’ll make it. Not sure where to place the British Ariel Motor Company in the motorcycle business.
Not to be confused with the now-defunct Ariel Motorcycles, which was active between 1902 and 1970, Ariel Motor Company came to be in 1999, and currently sells just three types of motorized contraptions, the Atom and Nomad (both quite successful open-wheel cars of sorts), and Ace, a two-wheeler. It’s the Ace that’s of interest to us today, as its maker just announced a special edition for it.
We all know special editions are limited in numbers, and those numbers are usually influenced by how successful or exclusive a certain base model is. Not sure which logic applies here, but Ariel just said the Ace Black Edition, as the version is called, will be made in just… five examples.
The bike will be shown in full and in front of a live audience on November 19 at the NEC Birmingham. Setting it apart first and foremost from its stock self are the “unique Cerakote coated CNC machined aluminum frame and components.”
Just like its other siblings, the Black Edition is powered by a 1237cc four-cylinder Honda engine rated at 172 bhp and controlled by means of a 6-speed transmission.
The Cerakote coated bits come in the form of the bike’s frame. They’re backed by aluminum components, and composite tank, belly pan, radiator shrouds, mudguards and seat panel. The bike rides on a Showa fork up front and Pro-Link single-sided swing arm out back. Stopping power is provided by floating discs of undisclosed make.
All five Ariel Ace Black Edition bikes will be made “to individual order and by one technician who will build each Black Edition Ace from start to finish.” Pricing for one starts at £22,495 ($26,500) + VAT.
