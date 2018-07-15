First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

Audi SQ8 Spied at Nurburgring, Sounds Like V8 TDI With Active Sound

3 photos TDI diesel. This Nurburgring spy video lets us listen to the engine.



After careful examination, we've concluded that it's got a 4.0 TDI with the same active sound system as the SQ7. The active part is not about butterfly valves like on most sports cars, instead consisting of speaker-like devices fitted around the mufflers.



They have the added benefit of covering the horrible diesel noises, but the 4.0 TDI isn't that bad with the active sound turned off. We've added a video featuring the



A recent report from Autocar stated that an SQ8 TFSI will also be available in some markets, the most important of which is likely to be America, where diesel is now a no-go. Word has it this will take the form of a 3-liter with an electric supercharger to reduce turbo lag, even though Audi has an amazing 2.9 TFSI.



Both versions should have an 8-speed auto, all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, adaptive steering and slightly lower suspension, probably of the air variety. Will it be popular? We think it will, as the regular Q8 has no visible exhaust tips and doesn't look sporty enough for some people.



Also, soft performance SUVs like the Mercedes- AMG GLE 43 and BMW X5 M50i/M50d have been very popular. Audi also has a long history of big SUVs with unusually large engines. The first Q7 had 4.2-liter V8s and even a 6-liter V12 TDI monster with 500 horsepower.



The SQ8 won't come close to that, as the 4.0 TDI should stop at 435 HP . However, it will be lighter and slightly faster. If that's not enough for you, the



