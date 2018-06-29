autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied from the Front

29 Jun 2018, 18:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is only the second sighting of the all-new GLE Coupe and the model is already starting to grow on us. Mercedes spotter Walko was able to film it from the front this time.
3 photos
2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied from the Front2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe Spied from the Front
The GLE Coupe was launched in 2015, but just like the BMW X5, it's based on an older platform (the M-Class). Despite the awkward looks, it's quite popular and renowned for its sonorous 5.5-liter AMG engine.

Since this is only the second time the 2nd generation prototype was spotted, we're guessing that it will come out in 2019, roughly four years after the original. Naturally, it will compete with the next BMW X6, as well as the newly launched Audi Q8.

The heavily camouflaged body is different in some ways from the regular 2019 GLE-Class, which we've seen with minimal camo. For example, the greenhouse looks much shorter and shrinks towards the back of the car to create a ducktail spoiler.

While the design won't be to everyone's liking, the segment is so popular that mainstream carmakers are jumping onboard. Just this week, we saw that Renault is testing a Captur Coupe. What's that? If you're rich enough to buy the GLE, you don't need to concern yourself with what the plebs are buying.

However, you might want to know about the engine changes. Gone is the 5.5-liter AMG unit, replaced by a 4.0-liter one, though this prototype clearly isn't of the hardcore variety.

All the other powertrains will be of the inline-6 variety with a displacement of around three liters and at least one turbocharger. For the first time, Mercedes will offer an excellent diesel in the 340 HP GLE 400 d Coupe. However, we're not aware of any rival for the X5 M50d (400 HP quad-turbo-6) or Audi SQ7/SQ8 (4.0 TDI V8 with e-charger).

The GLE 450/43 AMG model has been quite popular, so Mercedes will likely give it an upgrade. In place of the V6, they will install the CLS 53's powertrain, complete with 435 HP output and hybrid boost.

GLE Coupe Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe GLE 53 Coupe spyshots spy video
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 