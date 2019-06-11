autoevolution
 

Audi Recalls e-tron 55 quattro Over Possible "Thermal Event"

According to Audi of America, the e-tron 55 quattro could suffer a “thermal event” in extreme cases where moisture enters the battery compartment. That’s another way of saying vehicle fire, a possible condition that affects 1,644 models, both delivered and at dealership lots.
Even though Audi labels this recall as voluntary, the issue is more serious than the four-ringed automaker makes it. Adding insult to injury, no repair will be available until the latter half of August 2019. Audi might be recommending to take the e-tron to the dealership “to deliver the best customer service possible,” but thus far, it appears this type of damage control won’t fix the problem.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and reservation holders,” said Audi, adding that customers will be offered “a service loaner, $800 cash card, and complimentary Audi Care or reimbursement.” If you were curious, water can get into the charging port of the vehicle, messing up the lithium-ion battery’s electrics and electronics.

The first-ever electric SUV from Audi retails at $74,800 in the United States, featuring a total range of 204 miles. Excluding potential savings (including the federal tax credit), the Model X from Tesla starts at $81,000 for 255 miles of range and a lot more space than the e-tron 55 quattro. There’s no denying Audi is playing second fiddle, and for the time being, the Volkswagen Group doesn’t have the know-how to challenge Palo Alto.

On the other hand, the MEB vehicle architecture and ID.3 compact hatchback could turn the tide in favor of Volkswagen. An A3-sized electric vehicle is also coming from Audi, and the group plans to manufacture a million MEB models by 2025. Despite these self-assured claims, the sub-standard charging infrastructure remains the biggest drawback in the popularization of electric vehicles in most parts of the world, including the European Union.

These being said, Audi has no plans of letting the e-tron 55 quattro step into oblivion. Next year, a performance version will be introduced with up to 640 horsepower from not two, but three electric motors. Now that’s an electric crossover we’d like to see in a side-by-side comparison with the Performance version of the Tesla Model X.
