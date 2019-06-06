autoevolution
 

Audi Q8 Makes "Big Entrance" to Verdi's Requiem in UK Commercial

For whatever reason, Audi UK has a much bigger marketing budget than most other subsidiaries. This is their take on the new Q8, which is all about the fact that it makes a splash wherever it goes.
These UK ads have always been right on the edge. A few of them were banned, and even though it's been four years, we still can't remember the sight of an R8 giving actual birth to an RS3. And if that doesn't sound crazy enough, check out the second video down below, which shows the A1 and A7 in a swimming pool. What? Why? Cool.

Thankfully, the Q8 commercial isn't as controversial, though they did try to make it edgy though snarling engine sounds and epic music from Giuseppe Verdi.

The ad shows an orange Q8 being unloaded off a ship in a container while an orchestra is gathered to sing its praises. Everybody, from the violinists to the conductor, seems concerned to be around this SUV, like it's suddenly going to bite their heads off or something.

The number 8 always signals the largest model in the Audi range, currently shared between the Q8 SUV, the A8 sedan and the R8 supercar. However, it doesn't automatically mean it's the largest model, as the Q8 shrinks the Q7's bodywork.

It does a pretty good job of competing with the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe and a couple of Range Rovers. So, should this be at the top of your shopping list? If you've read this article thus far, you're probably already a fan or owner.

What's interesting here is that although you can hear the sounds made by a powerful engine in this video, you can only have a 3.0 TDI right now. The most powerful version is the 50 TDI with 282bhp/286 PS and a claimed 0 to 62 mph time of 6.3 seconds. We should have more exciting setups coming this year, including a 600 horsepower RS model powered by a similar V8 to that in the Lamborghini Urus. Maybe that deserves an entirely different Requiem song!

