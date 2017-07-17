autoevolution

2018 Audi A8 Shows Systems as Little People Inside the Car's "Head"

17 Jul 2017, 16:09 UTC ·
by
This is technically the first promo for the all-new Audi A8, and it's bad... really bad. It's almost like they took the main idea of the movie Inside Out and rewrote it to the level of an adult video script.
So the radar system is a loud Texan, all the surround-view cameras are twins, and the ECU in charge of everything is like a sexy female version of Captain Kirk. Brilliant, now when do they take their clothes off?

The first "demo" of what they can do comes when the owner of the A8 uses an app on his phone to remotely move it out of a parking spot. After that, it's all systems go as the new Piloted Driving system supposedly offers Level 3 autonomy to offer a sort of chauffeur service. But not only is that technology not going to be fully implemented by the time the A8 is available to buy, but taking your hands off the wheels is illegal.

But we're not saying that the new A8 isn't a technologically advanced car. While the exterior design's merit is up for debate, the interior is light years away from its predecessor. There's hardly a button in sight, replaced by dual center screens. If you can afford to buy the A8 just skip the Piloted Driving system because I will gladly chauffeur for free.

Engine choices will include a 3.0-liter V6 diesel with up to 284 horsepower which is going to be very popular. There's also going to be the 4.0-liter V8 diesel from the SQ7. Gasoline burners will eventually include a V6 and a W12. And all of those are fitted as standard with a mild hybrid system that lets the car coast for up to 40 seconds.

Although it's not going to handle like a Porsche 911, the Audi A8 is available with rear wheel steering system in addition to the pothole-ironing air suspension.

