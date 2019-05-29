autoevolution

Audi RS Q8 Filmed in Urban Traffic, Looks Massive

29 May 2019, 20:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We're slightly concerned about the future of the SQ8 project. However, we know that at least one Audi SUV will receive the V8 technology it deserves, and that's the RS Q8.
12 photos
RS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi PerformanceRS Q8 First Spyshots Reveal the Start of a New Era of Audi Performance
BMW and Mercedes have been competing over who can make the most obscenely fast sports activity vehicle for many years. However, Audi never made a rival for the X5 M or ML 63/GLE 63. That changes now, thanks to the sleeker body style of the Q8 and an engine that could be the last of its kind for the VW Group.

After millions invested in its development, the 4.0 TFSI has impressed up when placed under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne. The Audi Sport application is expected to fall between the 550 and 650 HP power outputs of those two sister vehicles.

Our best guess is 605 HP, the same as the older RS6 competition. But hearing the test prototype going down the road somewhere in Germany, we're not blown away by its aural delivery. Perhaps it was in the wrong driving mode, but the V8 is almost mute, despite having access to two exhaust pipes.

Beyond that, you can see other changes as well The front bumper has been changed completely to make room for an even more aggressive grille with a honeycomb mesh that spreads to other areas. The rocker panels and rear diffuser have been upgraded as well. Expect the production model to wear more vibrant colors, which Audi has taken a liking to recently.

Of course, the RS Q8 is not just about the power of the engine. However, the chassis of this SUV always felt like it was over-engineered for the power of the normal V6 engines. You'll have trick quattro, adaptive anti-roll bars and all-wheel steering, just to name a few technologies.

Audi RS Q8 Audi Audi spy video spyshots
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 