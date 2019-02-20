autoevolution

Audi Q8 Slammed in Virtual Tuning, Looks Like a Racing SUV

20 Feb 2019, 21:58 UTC ·
With SUVs dominating so much of the market, we wouldn't be surprised if they became racing cars. Win on Sunday, sell on Monday. Lamborghini already hinted at a Urus one-make series in the Middle East, but we'd like to see the Audi Q8 or BMW X5 M giving them a run for their money.
With its large grille and butch body, the Q8 looks like a natural athlete. It handles a little better than a vehicle of its size should, but it's no sports car. Of course, Audi is baking a couple of hot versions, the diesel-powered SQ8 and the RS Q8 with a similar engine to the Urus.

But to look like a race car, the Q8 needs to be lower, wider. Yesterday, we showed you a few images of what the tuner Lumma Design plans to do with the SUV. But this is different.

Even though we've got a video and photos of this super-low and wide Q8, it's not real. Instead, we're looking at the work of rostislav_prokop. Yes, the guy who made that Rolls-Royce Cullinan a few days ago.

Somehow, he's managed to transform his 3D models into completely believable machines. And even though some might call it an abomination, this kind of Q8 has our full backing.

At the front, the transformation starts by blacking out the grille and headlights. After that, a chin spoiler is installed, one so deep that a Shelby GT500 can't match it. Thin vertical winglets flank the bumper and are paired to the new side skirts.

Even though the Q8 is already as full as a delivery truck, Rostislav chose to flare out the fenders. The doors might not open, but practicality is a price often paid in the pursuit of looking cool. The back end is just as crazy, featuring those retro-looking louvers over the windshield and a diffuser.


Audi Q8 Quattro DESIGN| @rostislav_prokop #audi #audiq8 #audiq7 #q8 #newaudi #audi8 #audia8 #german #germany #germanycars #cars #european #europeancars #europe #art #design #art #artist #designer #motorsport #motorsports #slammed #slammedenuff #slammedsociety #slammeduk #slammedcars #rostislavprokop @slammedenuff @slammedtruck @supercarspoting @driversdistrict @driftlifecz @speedfanatics @speedsuspects @speedstancestyle @audiczechrep @modifiedstate @modifiedsociety @audisport @q8_nation @boosted @madwhips

A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) on Jan 29, 2019 at 3:01am PST

Audi Q8 Audi q8 rendering
