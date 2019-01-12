500 HP Decatted Audi TT RS Uses Launch Control to Take Down ABT RS6

The Audi TT used to be the laughingstock of the sports car words. Back when it came out, there were a lot more exciting cars like the RX-8 or the S2000. But the quattro engineers slowly chiseled away the bad reputation and gave us the epic TT RS.
Ever since the all-new generation came out, this car has pretty much become the pinnacle of what you can do with a front-wheel-drive platform. Yes, it shares the MQB with the VW Golf, but it's relatively light and packs the mighty 2.5 TFSI. This 5-cylinder engine has won awards every year, and its 400 HP output can be taken above and beyond.
This particular monster has over 500 horsepower, which is more than the RS5. But all that would be wasted away without the impressive launch capabilities of the AWD and S tronic gearbox. They just dump a bunch of power and torque to the road and rocket you away from the line.
Of course, Audi makes many other fast cars. Up until a few years ago, the RS6 was considered the fastest wagon on sale, and in this video, we're dealing with a custom version. The ABT body kit tells us the 4-liter V8 in this thing makes 705 HP and 880 Nm of torque. On top of that, we see a variety of carbon fiber aero elements which should help with high-speed lift. But that's probably not very useful in a drag race.
Other contenders are also lined up on the starting line, such as a white Mercedes-AMG E63 or an older Bentley Continental GT Convertible. But by being right on the limit of what a small coupe can do, the TT wins it all.
There have been rumors that due to slow sales, the TT will be replaced by either a 4-door version or even a crossover. Audi has denied this, and we hope they're serious since you can't make a fast TT RS any other way.
