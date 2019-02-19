Audi Q8 CLR Widebody Kit from Lumma Promises to Be Crazy

The Audi Q8 is an absolute smash hit with SUV buyers. It's got a bold grille you can spot from a mile away and an equally exciting interior. We don't think the GLE Coupe will be able to compete, but only time will tell.

There's nothing on the launch date of this project, but we'll likely see it in Geneva next month. Likewise, we don't know if anything happened to the engine. Our best guess is they only played with the 286 HP 3.0 TDI. Still, Audi is taking its sweet time with the upgrades. Two new engines were just added to the European lineup, a 231diesel, and 340 HP TFSI, but it's nothing we don't know about already. Meanwhile, BMW has much cooler tech in the new X5, like the quad-turbo M50d that we saw performing acceleration tests a while back.We're fairly confident that the SQ8 will debut with a 4.0this spring, followed by the 600 horsepower (approximately) RS Q8 towards the end of the year. In the meantime, the tuners have begun their tireless work.After previewing their take on the G63, Lumma Design took a quick look at the Audi Q8 and decided it needed a widebody kit. Sure!In the Lumma tradition, this is called the CLR and comes with bold styling elements. The front bumper is where the changes start, with new air intakes and a deep chin splitter. This matches the width of the fender flares, which in turn are matched by the added rocker panels.The neon pain chosen for the rendering might make you miss a few things, especially the bonnet bulge. That's why the white-and-black Stormtrooper model is better if you just want to check out what's new. Extra-wide wheels and quad exhausts finish off the Q8's makeover.There's nothing on the launch date of this project, but we'll likely see it in Geneva next month. Likewise, we don't know if anything happened to the engine. Our best guess is they only played with the 286 HP 3.0 TDI.