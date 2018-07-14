530 HP Audi RS4-R by ABT Pops and Crackles Exhaust

Whenever ABT adds another R to an Audi RS model, it means they did everything they could to make it unique. This is their latest, the RS4-R, of which only 50 examples will be built, and it's as fast as a base R8.

4 photos



At 530 horsepower and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, it's punching above its weight. That's 80 HP and 90 Nm more than stock, so we have no problem believing that it's now way faster than both the



The main focus of the first video is the exhaust system, which ABT capped with quad mufflers and its branded carbon fiber muffler tips. Valves off or on, it sounds amazing. I don't know why people are still hung up on the V8 being dropped for a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. That's what the RS4 was always supposed to have!



ABT custom wheels are sometimes hard to look at. However, these are probably the best cosmetic change for this whole project. They draw attention to the wide fenders, which the RS4 gets right from the factory.



Some things happened to the body as well, like the all-carbon kit which consists of skirts, spoilers, and attractive winglets. One thing is for sure, this is not a car for shy people. The excellent videographers at Auditography have also shot their usual crisp footage with the RS4-R, so the unique experience can be extended a little longer.



