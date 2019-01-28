autoevolution

ABT Audi RS4+ Plays in Winter Wonderland (the Alps)

28 Jan 2019, 20:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The RS4 remains a controversial car. Some thing that though adding a twin-turbo V6, Audi has made the ultimate everyday performance car. As we saw, it can almost keep up with a 911 GTS in a drag race. But others say it's less exciting than the Mercedes-AMG C63, or that it doesn't sound as great.
3 photos
ABT Audi RS4+ Plays in Winter Wonderland (the Alps)ABT Audi RS4+ Plays in Winter Wonderland (the Alps)
Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but there's no reason not to enjoy such a dream car, especially when the weather is right for this. Winter time is quattro time, and with more torque than ever, the RS4 can spin its rear tires quite well. That said, numerous companies have been offering power packs for over a year, and ABT is probably the most popular of them all.

The VW Group tuning specialists came out with the RS4+, which has a variety of other mods we're going to address. But first the numbers: 530 HP and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, an 80 HP and 90 Nm boost. Without the awesome video put together by Auditography, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the new exhaust system, tipped with carbon fiber.

The RS4+ sits somewhere in the middle of the ABT tuning range for this car. A normal ECU map will unlock 510 HP, while the rarer RS4-4 adds a bit more carbon fiber and exclusivity. But we'd be happy with this level of carbon fiber goodies. You've got some sprinkled everywhere, including the bumpers and the interior, where ABT chose to modify the seats as well.

In the wheels and tires department, the RS4 has dropped its factory 19-inch alloys in favor of 21-inch ABT alloys that shed any unneeded weight and grip to 275/25 ZR21 rubber. Of course, the stance has also been improved with coilover suspension. Red has become a pretty rare for an Audi these days. While the vibrant green and serious Nardo Grey are great, a bit of diversity never hurts.

Audi RS4 2019 Audi RS4 Abt Sportline Audi tuning Audi video
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 