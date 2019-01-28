ABT Audi RS4+ Plays in Winter Wonderland (the Alps)

The RS4 remains a controversial car. Some thing that though adding a twin-turbo V6, Audi has made the ultimate everyday performance car. As we saw, it can almost keep up with a 911 GTS in a drag race. But others say it's less exciting than the Mercedes-AMG C63, or that it doesn't sound as great.

The VW Group tuning specialists came out with the RS4+, which has a variety of other mods we're going to address. But first the numbers: 530 HP and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, an 80 HP and 90 Nm boost. Without the awesome video put together by



The RS4+ sits somewhere in the middle of the ABT tuning range for this car. A normal ECU map will unlock 510 HP, while the rarer RS4-4 adds a bit more carbon fiber and exclusivity. But we'd be happy with this level of carbon fiber goodies. You've got some sprinkled everywhere, including the bumpers and the interior, where ABT chose to modify the seats as well.



In the wheels and tires department, the RS4 has dropped its factory 19-inch alloys in favor of 21-inch ABT alloys that shed any unneeded weight and grip to 275/25 ZR21 rubber. Of course, the stance has also been improved with coilover suspension. Red has become a pretty rare for an Audi these days. While the vibrant green and serious Nardo Grey are great, a bit of diversity never hurts.



