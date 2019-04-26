autoevolution

Audi E-Tron GT Coupe Rendered as Electric Flagship

In his latest presentation, Elon Musk was amused by the fact that the Tesla Model S, which is a machine that showed up back in 2012, still doesn't have proper competition, with the Palo Alto CEO stating he's "still waiting". Well, German automotive producers have kickstarted an EV offernsive, with their goal being to seriously populate the market using plug machines by 2025. As you can expect, Audi is one of the forces behind this electron assault and we are now here to talk about the E-Tron GT Coupe.
While Ingolstadt doesn't plan to offer a two-door version of the stunning E-Tron GT concept that took the Los Angeles Auto Show by storm last year, this won't stop the Internet from dreaming about such a contraption, just like in the case of an A9 Grand Tourer.

Keep in mind that the said concept car came with a 90 kWh battery pack and almost 600 horsepower on tap. Sporting an 800V system, the Audi can take its battery from zero to 80 percent in just twenty minutes. Then there's the 11 kW wireless charging ability of the machine.

Using the WLPT cycle, Audi quotes a driving range of 250 miles for the E-Tron GT.

Thanks to a pair of electric motors, the vehicle offers all-wheel-drive torque vectoring. As for its performance numbers, the 0 to 62 mph sprint can be covered in 3.5 seconds, while the 0 to 124 mph run takes place in a little over 12 seconds. As for the top speed, this is limited to 149 mph.

Speaking of this electric Audi, you should know the E-Tron GT was the vehicle of choice for Robert Downey Jr., who attended the Avengers: Endgame Los Angeles VIP premiere in the machine.

And with the tech featured on the machine being perfect for his character (you know, Iron Man), you can check out more on the topic in the tweet below.

