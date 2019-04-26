autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus EV Has Terzo Millennio Design, Looks Awesome

26 Apr 2019
Lamborghini is like no other name in the supercar world. To be more precise, Sant'Agata Bolognese remains the last established brand to comit entirely to natural aspiration for its supercars. Of course, the Raging Bull won't be able to put off electrification forever.
In fact, we already expect the replacement for the Huracan and the Aventador to mix electric power with internal combustion muscle, all in the effort to avoid going down the turbocharging route, which affects key assets of the brand's DNA, such as the soundtrack and the instant throttle response.

So far, the only major steps the Italian automotive producer has made towards the plug was the introduction of two concept cars. The first is the Asterion , which was a hybrid grand tourer - this also reminded us of how much we miss the company's GTs, with these having been absent for decades, but this is another story for another time.

As for the second, I'm refering to the Terzo Millennio concept car. Relying solely on electron juice, this study talked about using supercapacitors, but the technology isn't here yet.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini is catering to a larger audience with the help of the Urus. Then again, since the LM 002 spiritual predecessor of the crossover was here well before other performance names came up with high-riders, the gates were open for the Urus.

Well, until Lamborghini delivers more info on its electrification plans, I've brought along a rendering that mixes the Urus with multiple elements of the said Terzo Millennio concept, such as the latter lighting signature. And I have to admit the result is a thing to behold.

Speaking of further Urus derivatives, I'm eagerly anticipating more details regarding the ST-X incarnation of the SUV. You know, the one-make series racecar that will sprint on both asphalt and rugged terrain.

