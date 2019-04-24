autoevolution

Baby Supra Is Actually a Toyota 86, Looks Cute

These must be the slowest days of the 2020 Toyota Supra. And I mean that in a literal sense, as plenty of examples are sitting in delivery trucks, being taken to dealers at the kind of steady pace you'd expect from such shipments. Then again, the Internet is moving swiftly, which is how we ended up with yet another rendering of the JDM toy, albeit one that's sweeter than most.
You see, the pixel play we have here portrays a Baby Supra. And, as the keen-eyed among you have guessed by now, this is actually a Toyota 86 that has received a Supra faced transplant - pixel tip to digital artist Jonsibal for this brilliant work.

As the artist notes in the Facebook post that brought this toy to my attention, the styling cues of the two machines go together surprisingly well.

Sure, the front end looks more aggressive than the rest of the car, but, according to the comments section of the said post, there seem to be multiple aficionados who enjoy the cross breeding (I happen to belong to this camp too).

Of course, a part of those who applaud this design argue that it's better looking than the actual Mk V Supra. Well, that's because the world wide web is still upset about the styling of the newcomer not being as cool as expected - the visual limitations were brought by the fixed points of the platform, which comes as part of the joint-venture that sees the 2020 Supra being closely related to the 2019 BMW Z4.

Then again, with Toyota and Subaru having announced their intention to bring the second generation of the 86/BRZ to the market, perhaps the carmaker can look at this design and understand that a bit of extra aggression seems to be well received (an original touch would be nice, though, since aggressive front ends have become the norm these days).

Who knows? Perhaps this render will morph into a build once aftermarket developers get a hold of it.
