BMW i8 Shooting Brake Is All Black, Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

Have you ever wondered how your dog feels when you leave him or her behind and go on a road trip with your SO? Sure, cats are fine with staying home, but most doggos jump onto the car when simply coming across it, that's how much they love the ride. Of course, cars like crossovers and station wagons cater to such transportation needs, but what do you do if the machine you desire is a coupe? You need a shooting brake, of course.
Fortunately, the genre is enjoying more traction than ever these days, with most of the credit going to automotive producers such as Mercedes-Benz (think: Shooting Brake badge) and Porsche (the Sport Turismo moniker).
This is not the time to get into a discussion about the number of doors such a machine would have, so we'll quickly get over this aspect.
Well, it looks like the Internet wants more S/Bs, which is how we end up with renderings such as the one sitting before us now.
The pixel play we have here portrays a BMW i8 Shooting Brake. And while the fact that the middle section of the hybrid sportscar accommodates a three-cylinder engine means the extra space would come in an odd packaging, this is still a step forward for the online representation of the genre.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu
We've already talked about the BMW i8 S/B earlier this month, when I brought you a similar set of renders. However, while that car used the i model's standard white spec, the one seen here comes with a different configuration.
In fact, I'll let Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist who came up with the renderings, introduce the newcomer: "Another look at the BMW i8 Shooting Brake. But this time as it should be, finished in black. Subtle orange touches works flawlessly, because why not. This would be my ideal i8,"
