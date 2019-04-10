BMW i8 Shooting Brake Has Floating Rear Windows, Stands Out Easily

BMW wagons are some of the most loved family haulers out there - check out the smile on their drivers' faces and you'll understand. And with the Internet enjoying dialing everything up to eleven these days, I can't say I'm surprised about the arrival of the rendering sitting before us, which portrays a BMW i8 Shooting Brake.
Sure, it's been a while since the Bavarians gifted the world with a shooting brake (what's your favorite, the Z3 M Coupe or the Z4 M Coupe?), but this didn't stop the digital artist behind the stunt from doing his job.
Yasid Oozear, the aficionado who gave the i8 some extra space in the back (make that a lot of extra room) has a thing for challenging conventions and seems to be in love with S/Bs. For one thing, this isn't the only BMW-related shooting brake the Brit has delivered (here's a digitally transformed McLaren F1 for you - the Woking supercar is animated by a BMW V12, remember?).
In fact, the artist even dropped a few thoughts along with his creation: "BMW i8 with extra +2 and a half seats? Probably one better “shooting brake” out of the lot but my.. how to squeeze in at the back now?"
Of course, since the i8 accommodates a a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine behind its uber-compact rear seats, the newfound body style would only improve the luggage capacity of the hybrid sportscar - I did dedicate a serious part of my i8 review to the rear seat area, so this new take grabbed my attention with ease.
Speaking of the real-world use of such a machine, perhaps it could be used as an ambulance for transporting organs or performing on-site interventions.
Then again, I prefer to keep this contraption in the virtual realm and I'm inviting you to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the full eye candy.
