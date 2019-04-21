autoevolution

The BMW 3 Series Sports Wagon Is Most Likely Leaving the U.S.

21 Apr 2019, 12:31 UTC ·
Now that the 3 Series has been redesigned for the 2019 model year on the CLuster ARchitecture, the future of the Sports Wagon is uncertain in North America. Even though there are a handful of examples available in inventory throughout the United States, chances are that BMW isn’t willing to bring the G21 to this part of the world.
The F31 isn’t a big seller, and looking at the bigger picture, the X3 and 6 Series Gran Turismo are your best alternatives for the time being. On the other hand, the 5 Series sedan-based model is an idea too expensive at $70,300 excluding destination charge. The sports activity vehicle is more affordable at $41,000, and if you were wondering, the 3 Series Sports Wagon has a base price of $45,000 in the United States.

Even though storage for small personal items is on the limited side of things, the pros of the F31 are the handling and comfortable ride quality. An upscale interior with a logical layout, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that blends power and efficiency, there’s a lot to like about the 3 Series Sports Wagon.

Known as Touring in Europe, the family-oriented model in 330i xDrive flavor can shoot to 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds. Standard features like LED headlamps, rearview camera, ZF 8HP automatic transmission, and ConnectedDrive services make up for a tempting proposition unless you’re not the kind to be impressed by Europe’s idea of a practical car.

Sport Line Design is the entry-level tier in North America, boasting high-gloss elements and double-spoke alloy wheels. The Luxury Design and Shadow Sport Edition are up next, and at the top of the range, the M Sport Design offers “a muscular aesthetic that feels at home on any road.”

Although the Americans are likely to miss out on the G21, the all-new M3 is right around the corner. Bearing the codename G80, the sports sedan is expected with three performance levels, a manual and fast-shifting auto, rear-wheel drive, and xDrive all-wheel drive.
