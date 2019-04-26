Toyota Supra Gets 86 Face Swap, Looks Like a Japanese Viper

The all-mighty Dodge Viper is dead and despite plenty of aficionados wishing for a revival, it looks like there's nothing we can do about it. Or is there? Well, it seems Japan might have something to say, at least as far as the digital realm is concerned.

With eccentric builds enjoying plenty of traction these days and both the Supra and the 86 being among the favorite children of the tuning world, we might even get to see such kits entering the real world. Sure, the hardware bits of the two sportscar might not come together as easily as their virtual representations, but, with a bit of dedication and a lot skill, the job could be pulled off. Take a good look at the pixel play we have here - it's not just The Land Of The Rising Sun that loves pixels. I also do, especially when they come in the form sitting before.And while this render doesn't come from Japan (it's actually from the US), it does portray a machine that looks a bit like a JDM Viper We are, of course, dealing with a face swap here, one that sees the 2020 Toyota Supra borrowing the front end of its little brother, the 86.The result doesn't look half bad and I'm not just saying this because the rendering can serve as a cure for the Internet being upset about the production look of the Mk V Supra.This render isn't the first of its kind. And that's because Jon Sibal , the pixel wielder behind it, has previously gifted us with a similar stunt, albeit one that used the bits and pieces the other way around.You know, the image that portrayed the Toyota 86 with the face of the Toyota Supra.With eccentric builds enjoying plenty of traction these days and both the Supra and the 86 being among the favorite children of the tuning world, we might even get to see such kits entering the real world. Sure, the hardware bits of the two sportscar might not come together as easily as their virtual representations, but, with a bit of dedication and a lot skill, the job could be pulled off.