Aston Martin Also Suspends Production Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Like many other automakers before it, Aston Martin has taken the decision to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in line with the British government’s instructions on COVID-19. More to the point, Aston Martin will halt manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom until Monday, the 20th of April.
“I hope and believe that our national fight against this dreadful virus will be successful and as soon as we have the ability we will, of course, return to normal operations,” said head honcho Andy Palmer. “In the meantime, I would like to wish everyone associated with this great company good luck and good health.”
The British brand currently operates two plants, namely the primary plant in Gaydon and the DBX factory in St Athan, South Wales. The manufacturing facility responsible for pretty much everything except for the DBX sport utility vehicle dates back to 2003 when Aston Martin replaced the DB7 with the DB9. St Athan is operational since December 2019 and full production is scheduled to start in Q2 2020.
Aston Martin intends to review the situation every now and then, looking to resume operations as soon as it’s technically reasonable given the pandemic we’re facing nowadays. At the time of writing this article, confirmed cases are nearing the 400,000th mark across 169 countries and more than 17,000 people have died.
“It is our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to support the Government’s efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 over the coming weeks,” said Palmer, and the reasons the upcoming weeks are critical is the situation of the coronavirus in Europe. The United Kingdom, for example, is expected to reach its peak of COVID-19 cases in 9 to 13 weeks according to England’s chief medical officer, prof. Chris Whitty.
As far as Aston Martin is concerned, the takeaway is that a lot of money will be lost with the workforce staying at home and the assembly lines sitting idly. These financial woes will become clearer in January 2021 at the FY 2020 conference.
