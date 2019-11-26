Army Green 2020 Audi RS6 Arrives, Looks Ready to Invade

View this post on Instagram

[Werbung] What an exclusive colour on this new #Audi #RS6 #Avant. What are your thoughts on this special spec? ~ •Engine: 4.0l V8 TFSI •Power: 600 hp •Torque: 800 Nm ~ #audirs6 #rs6avant #audirs6avant #newrs6 #rs6c8 #quattro #audisport

A post shared by Selfmade Audi Pictures (@audi.pix) on Oct 18, 2019 at 8:13am PDT