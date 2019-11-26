Army Green 2020 Audi RS6 Arrives, Looks Ready to Invade

Deliveries of the all-new Audi RS6 have just begun this week in Germany. And with that, we have expressions of creativity from customers or dealerships wanting to stand out. Following the yellow RS6 we showed you a while back, we have something a little more subtle: army green.
We haven't been able to find the code or full name of the color, but it's something done to special order. We should be dealing with NATO Olive, a name that explains itself, or, because this is a German car with a name that sounds like a dive bomber, people are bound to make WW2 connections as well.
The RS6 is one of the most powerful and fastest cars Audi has ever made, powered by what's probably their last twin-turbo V8 engine.
Thanks to 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque, it will do 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in around 3.6 seconds, which isn't bad for something that's almost 5 meters long and weighs 2.1 tons. The figures could be a little conservative too, as other Audi RS models have been slightly better than claimed. One thing's for sure, we want that drag race with the E63 S and the shooting brake version of the Panamera Turbo!
It's green too... obviously, in the sense that Audi has equipped it with cylinder deactivation and a hybrid system, claiming to deliver economy numbers of around 12 l/100km combined (20mpg US).
And while Audi of America is still thinking about what it should charge for one of these and when to bring them over, the German factory is cranking them out and wants €117,500 a pop. The 22-inch wheels, exhaust and headlights all cost extra by the way. However, the RS6 is still visibly cheaper than the RS7 and RS Q8. In our opinion, it wins the beauty contest too, though that's entirely subjective.
