autoevolution
 

First Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach Flamingo

7 Nov 2019, 21:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Hot hatchbacks are a big part of the European car community, and Mercedes finally has something that can play the same games as a Golf R. We're talking about the 306 horsepower AMG A35, less powerful, but cheaper than the A45.
8 photos
First Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach FlamingoFirst Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach Flamingo
For most people, what's important is not the outcome of a drag race, but how owning something like this makes you feel. And the A35 is rather special, thanks to the most prestigious badge in premium business and an interior pulled straight from a sci-fi movie.

Of course, it won't do too bad in a drag race either, especially since most other hatchbacks can't do the AWD launch trick. It's a good-looking thing too, though we really didn't expect to see a bagged version so soon, not until the summer tuning shows arrive. The clean project belongs to a 24-year-old English girl by the name of Niki.

With an Instagram feed of car photos and her backside, it's easy to see how she racked up 10k followers. Anyway, Niki says the A35 is peach-colored, obviously hinting at the popular sexy emoji. But we see it as more of a flamingo color, and the slight chameleon effect certainly helps.

The mods are pretty straightforward here. Besides the full wrap, you have a set of 19-inch Rotiform wheels and air suspension for the bagged look. The rest of it is pure Mercedes, like the AMG Aero package adding the wing or the Night Package with blacked-out trim. Of course, this can also be an Edition 1 model that would get all both things as standard.

The A35 is a hatchback and thus not really a part of the SEMA festivities. It's quite similar to other AMG models that are coming to America, and we'd imagine a similar treatment awaits the CLA 35 or GLB 35.
Mercedes-AMG A35 A35 AMG bagged hatch rotiform wheels
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Why You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space TelescopeWhy You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space Telescope
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? American-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War IAmerican-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War I
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ ThunderHow the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ Thunder
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day