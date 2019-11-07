First Bagged Mercedes-AMG A35 IS a Peach Flamingo

Hot hatchbacks are a big part of the European car community, and Mercedes finally has something that can play the same games as a Golf R. We're talking about the 306 horsepower AMG A35, less powerful, but cheaper than the A45.
For most people, what's important is not the outcome of a drag race, but how owning something like this makes you feel. And the A35 is rather special, thanks to the most prestigious badge in premium business and an interior pulled straight from a sci-fi movie.
Of course, it won't do too bad in a drag race either, especially since most other hatchbacks can't do the AWD launch trick. It's a good-looking thing too, though we really didn't expect to see a bagged version so soon, not until the summer tuning shows arrive. The clean project belongs to a 24-year-old English girl by the name of Niki.
With an Instagram feed of car photos and her backside, it's easy to see how she racked up 10k followers. Anyway, Niki says the A35 is peach-colored, obviously hinting at the popular sexy emoji. But we see it as more of a flamingo color, and the slight chameleon effect certainly helps.
The mods are pretty straightforward here. Besides the full wrap, you have a set of 19-inch Rotiform wheels and air suspension for the bagged look. The rest of it is pure Mercedes, like the AMG Aero package adding the wing or the Night Package with blacked-out trim. Of course, this can also be an Edition 1 model that would get all both things as standard.
The A35 is a hatchback and thus not really a part of the SEMA festivities. It's quite similar to other AMG models that are coming to America, and we'd imagine a similar treatment awaits the CLA 35 or GLB 35.
