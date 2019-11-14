New Audi S8 Coming to America With Long Wheelbase, Priced At $129,500

As the range-topping member of the A8 family, the S8 serves as the high-performance version of the four-ringed automaker’s flagship sedan. A twin-turbo V8 and lots of technological trickery come standard, and for the U.S. market, only the S8 L is available at the princely price of $129,500 excluding destination.
It may not be on par with the S8 L Plus of the previous generation, but 563 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque are enough to reach 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds. That’s hugely impressive if you remember the S8 L tips the scales at 4,916 pounds (2,230 kilograms), and a part of this performance is also attributed to the permanent all-wheel-drive system with a self-locking center differential.
Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), and also standard are the eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, dynamic all-wheel steering, and predictive suspension with active anti-roll bars. The 4.0-liter engine comes with a 48-volt electrical system, translating to mild hybridization that enables coasting at highway speeds, cylinder deactivation, and quick restarts for the stop/start system.
The U.S. configurator for the S8 in long-wheelbase attire lists 12 exterior colors, the Audi exclusive special paint color as a $3,900 option, four wheel designs ranging from 20 to 21 inches, the Executive Rear Seat package for $7,750, five types of leather upholstery, two choices for the decorative inlays, and all that jazz. Customers can even paint the brake calipers red if they’re willing to pony up $500 while the Gray Ceramic Brake package will set you back a whopping $9,900.
Something that doesn’t make too much sense at the price point of the S8 L is that traffic sign recognition isn’t standard. Audi includes this feature in the Driver Assistance package, which also adds adaptive cruise assist, active lane assist, intersection assist, and pre sense side for $2,750. Adding insult to injury, there’s an option called Full Leather package listed for $5,500. Really? A luxury sedan costing $130k should come with full leather from the get-go, don’t you think?
