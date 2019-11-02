autoevolution
 

AMG E63 Wagon Races Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo, Weight Is an Issue

2 Nov 2019, 19:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Recently, we talked about how and why wagons are not that popular in America, representing just a couple of percentage points of the car market. But some of the coolest European imports are or will be among those few survivors.
4 photos
Listen to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan and WagonListen to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan and WagonListen to the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan and Wagon
Mainly, it's the E63 wagon that's doing all the work, but we wouldn't be surprised if the shockingly beautiful and presumably very fast 2020 Audi RS6 Avant gets in on the action. That's the car we wanted to see in the drag race, but Audi hasn't really started production yet.

That's not to say we're disappointed with the two heavyweight boxers right here. The E63 S wagon is an old favorite of hours taking down its rivals since early 2018. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid isn't really new either, but this Sport Turismo body makes it feel more exotic.

Even though these aren't fresh engines, we'll still run you through the numbers a bit. European specs read as follows: 680 horsepower for the Turbo S, thanks to a 550 hp 4-liter V8 and an electric motor with torque sitting at 850 Nm. The E63 is good for 612 hp and the same amount of torque without any turbo stuff. American readings are at 671 ponies and 627 lb-ft of torque or 604 hp for the E63.

For the record, the RS6 is down on power compared to both, so we don't think it would have won. Likewise, we believed the Panamera might dominate this race, and we were wrong. You see, the flagship Porsche model is stuffed with batteries, which aren't fully compensated for by the electric performance.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is good at launching off the line in the drag race, but only manages to stay ahead of the E63 by a car's length. In two ensuing rolling races, the simpler setup of the AMG seems superior. And as for the brake test, we all know how big of a role weight can play.

e63 wagon Panamera Sport Turismo drag race
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day