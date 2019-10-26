Drag Queens Drag Racing: Nissan GT-R vs. Modified Audi TT RS

AWD

For whatever reason, these two forms of entertainment ended up using the same word. What does either of them have in common with the effect on an object moving through air or water? Probably nothing... and it's not really important.What we do know for sure is drag queens are probably hugely popular right now because every time we search "drag race" on YouTube, they come up instead and it makes finding new material to share difficult. But this time... this time.Thankfully, we're not the ones making the jokes here; the ladies are. Like the time they're told that the driving is up to them and one of them says "Literally, I don't drive things, I ride things." That's pretty spontaneous and funny. Obviously, this is pretty mature humor, so don't watch it if you're under the age. Honestly, some of the jokes went over our heads, so maybe we shouldn't be watching either.The car race itself is pretty easy to explain. It's the old king of supercar killers versus a relatively unknown but highly competent rival. The Goliath of the story is more used to playing David. We're talking about the Nissan GT-R, a 2017 model with 570 horsepower and said to do 0 to 62mph in 2.8 seconds.We've seen the Audi TT RS do well, but this modified version makes about 520 horsepower and itssystem is ready to party. The number are slightly down compared to the GT-R, but the car is lighter and its AWD system a bit less complicated. Anything can happen, especially with drag queens behind the wheels. Since this is a drag race unlike any other, we really don't want to spoil it for you.