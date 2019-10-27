Jeep Trackhawk Drag Racing Stelvio Quadrifoglio Is Pure America vs. Europe

You might think that the heated trade negotiations between Trump and his European counterparts are something new. But actually, the two economic powerhouses have always been at it, and this can also be seen in the rivalry between automakers.
Chevy and Ford are famous for trying to offer supercar rivals on a budget, while Cadillac or Lincoln are upping their luxury game all the time.
In fact, the U.S. president even talked about imposing strict tariffs on luxury German cars, but we're hoping he won't since this would put a stop to import battles like this one. And do you would you want to live in a world without drag races between a red Jeep and a red Alfa Romeo?
Despite both of them falling under the FLA umbrella, these SUVs are completely different and could be considered some of the purest expressions of SUV performance from their respective regions.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the epitome of being European. It's made in Italy, not America like most BMW SUVs, plus its 90-degree V6 has been breathed upon by Ferrari. How exotic is that!
On the other hand, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the most American things you can bring to Europe. This is the Dodge Hellcat of SUVs, powered by the same supercharged V8 producing 707 horsepower. So both the displacement and the output are much higher than on the Stelvio, which compensates by being much, much lighter.
The two are similarly priced, but aren't direct rivals. We didn't expect the Stelvio to win, but it does put up a decent fight, while the Trackhawk moves on to race bigger and scarier things, like an Aventador SV roadster or a 720S Spider. On top of that, we really can't think of a better backdrop than this epic airstrip surrounded by wooded mountains. Way to offset your carbon emissions while racing guys!
