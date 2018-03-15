Arizona Bride Arrested for DUI after Crashing Car on the Way to Her Own Wedding

We’ve all heard of people hurrying to get to their own wedding. And by people, we mean the men. They are the ones constantly late for the best day in their wives’ lives.

At times, when men eventually show up, they are drunk too. Women, on the other hand, are never drunk before their weddings.



If by an astronomical chance they do show up in such a state, then there’s a good chance they didn’t have the guts to be late as described in the paragraph above.



When late and drunk for their weddings, men never drive. They have friends to take care of that. And despite the fact those friends are equally late and drunk, they're friends, so they would never let you lose your license or freedom on precisely this day.



At the opposite end, women have friends too. But they are not trained for driving drunk and late BFFs to the church because BFFs are never drunk and late. Besides, brides never drive to their weddings, as they camp at the venue for weeks in advance.



Apparently unaware of the simple truths governing such events, an Arizona woman defied all logic and 1. was late for her wedding, 2. got behind the wheel of the car, 3. did so while drunk, 4. hurried to get to the groom, 5. crashed her car into two others.



Ah, and 6. she got arrested.



