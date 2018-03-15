autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Arizona Bride Arrested for DUI after Crashing Car on the Way to Her Own Wedding

15 Mar 2018, 8:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We’ve all heard of people hurrying to get to their own wedding. And by people, we mean the men. They are the ones constantly late for the best day in their wives’ lives.
14 photos
DUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversDUI statistics in the USA: An analysis from 1994 to 2015 on fatal crashes involving DUI driversMug shot of man caught driving under the influence wearing a "Drunk Lives Matter" shirt
Women are never late for their weddings. When a bride-to-be is late, than you can bet on the fact that she made a run for it and she is never coming back.

At times, when men eventually show up, they are drunk too. Women, on the other hand, are never drunk before their weddings.

If by an astronomical chance they do show up in such a state, then there’s a good chance they didn’t have the guts to be late as described in the paragraph above.

When late and drunk for their weddings, men never drive. They have friends to take care of that. And despite the fact those friends are equally late and drunk, they're friends, so they would never let you lose your license or freedom on precisely this day.

At the opposite end, women have friends too. But they are not trained for driving drunk and late BFFs to the church because BFFs are never drunk and late. Besides, brides never drive to their weddings, as they camp at the venue for weeks in advance.

Apparently unaware of the simple truths governing such events, an Arizona woman defied all logic and 1. was late for her wedding, 2. got behind the wheel of the car, 3. did so while drunk, 4. hurried to get to the groom, 5. crashed her car into two others.

Ah, and 6. she got arrested.

“A driver was arrested for DUI this AM while driving to her wedding. MaranaPD officers arrived at OG/Thornydale at approx 1030 reference a three-vehicle collision. One person was transported with minor injuries. Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” tweeted the Marana, Arizona Police Department.
DUI drunk driving wedding car crash
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeAll car models  