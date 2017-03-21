autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

BMW Factory In Munich Suffers Production Disruption From Two Drunk Workers

 
21 Mar 2017, 16:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
BMW has confirmed rumors that announced two of its employees interrupted production at one of its factories after they got drunk and high.
The story refers to an incident that was confirmed to have taken place on March 3, 2017, when two employees from one of its assembly lines collapsed near the end of their shifts.

After being checked by doctors from an ambulance summoned by their colleagues, it was determined that the two assembly line workers had consumed alcohol in “copious amounts,” and one of them had also used synthetic drugs.

One of the workers was fired, while the other was relocated to a different location. BMW has not named them, but reports noted that one of them had amphetamines in his bloodstream, while the other was just flat-out drunk. It is believed that the former was fired for getting high on the job, while the other was moved to a different facility.

The production line where the two employees were supposed to be working had to be stopped for about 40 minutes.

The delay in output was initially evaluated at over a million euros, but BMW specified that the losses fell “in the five-figure range,” DW notes. That means that hundreds of thousands of euros were lost by the company because two guys got drunk and high on their break.

The two workers were on the third shift of the plant, which operates late into the night. According to reports, they fell unconscious around 22:40, but that information is not relevant to the matter at hand.

BMW officials say this is the first time that something like this has happened to its production line. The Bavarian automaker will probably enforce stricter rules for its employees in the future, which are meant to prevent situations like these from occurring.

We must note that BMW is not the only automaker that has discovered some of its employees did undignified things on their lunch breaks. A Fiat employee was caught watching porn on his laptop a few years ago, but a court ruled in his favor.

In a separate incident in the USA, Chrysler was forced to re-hire the employees it sacked after they were filmed smoking weed and drinking beer in their lunch breaks.
BMW Factory production BMW Germany drunk DUI
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673