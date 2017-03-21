BMW Factory In Munich Suffers Production Disruption From Two Drunk Workers

BMW
has confirmed rumors that announced two of its employees interrupted production at one of its factories after they got drunk and high.
The story refers to an incident that was confirmed to have taken place on March 3, 2017, when two employees from one of its assembly lines collapsed near the end of their shifts.
After being checked by doctors from an ambulance summoned by their colleagues, it was determined that the two assembly line workers had consumed alcohol in “copious amounts,” and one of them had also used synthetic drugs.
One of the workers was fired, while the other was relocated to a different location. BMW has not named them, but reports noted that one of them had amphetamines in his bloodstream, while the other was just flat-out drunk. It is believed that the former was fired for getting high on the job, while the other was moved to a different facility.
The production line where the two employees were supposed to be working had to be stopped for about 40 minutes.
The delay in output was initially evaluated at over a million euros, but BMW specified that the losses fell “in the five-figure range,” D
W notes. That means that hundreds of thousands of euros were lost by the company because two guys got drunk and high on their break.
The two workers were on the third shift of the plant, which operates late into the night. According to reports, they fell unconscious around 22:40, but that information is not relevant to the matter at hand.
BMW officials say this is the first time that something like this has happened to its production line. The Bavarian automaker will probably enforce stricter rules for its employees in the future, which are meant to prevent situations like these from occurring.
We must note that BMW is not the only automaker that has discovered some of its employees did undignified things on their lunch breaks. A Fiat
employee was caught watching porn on his laptop
a few years ago, but a court ruled in his favor.
In a separate incident in the USA, Chrysler
was forced to re-hire the employees it sacked after they were filmed smoking weed and drinking beer in their lunch breaks.