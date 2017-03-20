Suspect Redefines "Under The Influence" After Driving With Motorcycle On Bumper

Driving under the influence
has received a new definition in Mobile, Alabama, after a driver was caught fleeing the scene of a crash
with the victim’s vehicle attached to his car.
Last Wednesday morning, around 6 a.m., a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being in an accident. This was not a single-vehicle crash, police officers learned, after they being informed that the other driver had run away from the scene, complete with the biker’s means of transportation
.
In other words, the police officers could not thoroughly investigate the accident because both vehicles involved were missing. Fortunately for them, a caller notified the emergency services of a prominent presence in their neighborhood.
Apparently, one of the caller’s neighbors drove with a motorcycle jammed in the front bumper of his Jeep
. Since the behavior was suspicious, to say the least, the police officers arrived to inspect the situation. They were not surprised to find the bike still lodged in the bumper of the Wrangler
, and the driver was apprehended from his house.
The 29-year-old driver was charged with a DUI, first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, ownership of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident that involved injuries. William Pruett was previously charged with a DUI back in 2008, WKRG
notes.
The motorcyclist who was hit by the 29-year-old is in the hospital, and he was listed in as being in critical condition when he was brought in to receive medical assistance. Accidents like these underline the need for stricter convictions for people who are caught driving after they consumed alcohol.
Moreover, we can imagine a world where self-driving cars will eliminate the possibility of a DUI
, overcoming accidents
caused by irresponsible people. Until then, all we can suggest is to keep your eyes on the road, be as safe as you can be, and never drink and drive.