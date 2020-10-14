Are Flames Still Cool? Project Red Rocker 1985 Chevy Pickup Bets $50K They Are

There was a time not long ago when drawing flames on the body of cars was all the craze. You weren’t cool if your custom ride did not have yellow-ish, flowing, drawn flames going preferably from the front end all the way to the back, generally over a full-red bodywork. Hell, someone even paid $55,000 to have flames (and some other stuff, to be fair) drawn on a 2000 Plymouth Prowler.

12 photos