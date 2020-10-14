Are Flames Still Cool? Project Red Rocker 1985 Chevy Pickup Bets $50K They Are

There was a time not long ago when drawing flames on the body of cars was all the craze. You weren’t cool if your custom ride did not have yellow-ish, flowing, drawn flames going preferably from the front end all the way to the back, generally over a full-red bodywork. Hell, someone even paid $55,000 to have flames (and some other stuff, to be fair) drawn on a 2000 Plymouth Prowler.
That's about as much as the sellers of this 1985 Chevy Silverado hope to get for the pickup - $50,000. It too throws flames into the mix as if they were the new black in car design, but it does have a few other things going for it, unlike the above-mentioned Prowler.
The build is known in the custom car circles as the Project Red Rocker, a machine built for the top man of the Truckin' Magazine, and not a stranger of the top show in the industry, SEMA, and others as well.
For a while now, the pickup has been part of a larger pool of similar vehicles known as Hill's Hot Rods Square Body Truck collection. A number of pickups that are part of this group are going under the hammer this week at the hands of auction house Mecum, during their event in Dallas, Texas.
All of these trucks (there are 10 of them) are of Chevy make, all are selling with no reserve, and hope to fetch at most $50,000 each. Including the Red Rocker.
Just like the others in the group it is part of, the 1985 pickup comes with an LS engine linked to a 4L60 transmission – we are not being told anything about the performance numbers of the drivetrain. It too rides close to the ground on an air suspension, and it too packs a luxury interior in a much more eye-pleasing combination of tan and red than what we get on the outside.
