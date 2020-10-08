2021 Silverado HD Makes Towing Weight of 3 Large Elephants Look Like Child Play

There are many reasons Americans love pickup trucks, but one of the most important is towing capacity. So important, in fact, that upgrades over upgrades made by carmakers have brought the magic number 36,000 pounds, or the equivalent of 18 tons, or three very, very large elephants.
36,000 pounds is the number announced this week by Chevrolet for the Silverado 3500 HD (up 500 pounds from the previous rating), after the truck and the family it is part of received a series of upgrades for the 2021 model year.
According to Chevy, this would be best-in-class max towing capacity, but it will not be available on every Silverado that comes off the line. To reach the magic number, customers will have to go for the pickup truck with the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine, 10-speed Allison transmission, and obviously the Max Tow Package. It can be had as the Silverado 3500 HD in any of the Work Truck or Regular Cab versions with dual-rear-wheel or two-wheel-drive.
Towing a heavy load might also mean towing a large object behind, so Chevy is throwing in eight cameras to make the operation easier, a Trailer Length Indicator, and a Jack-Knife Alert if such a dangerous situation were to occur.
Already in production and expected to arrive on the market all throughout the fall, the new Silverado HD will be offered in a number of variants, including special editions – there are four of these, namely Carhartt (born as a response to a successful 2019 truck shown at SEMA), Midnight, Z71 Sport, and Z71 Chrome Sport – all of them will become available closer to the year’s end.
Chevrolet does not say anything about price changes, but a quick visit to your local dealer might answer all the questions. All the details on the new 2021 Silverado HD, as announced this week by the bowtie carmaker, can be found in the press release section below.
