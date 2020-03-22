Chevrolet Silverado Drops Factory Audio Equipment for Massive Upgrade

View this post on Instagram

Just finished up our latest project. 2018 Chevy Silverado. We removed all the factory audio equipment and replaced with the new Pioneer 8 inch Apple Car Play unit, JL Audio 12TW3 woofer, JL Audio RD 900/5 amplifier, Focal Flax Evo 6.5 front speakers, Focal Access 6.5 rear speakers, soundskins and hushmat all around with hand made speaker rings. . . . . . . . #pioneerelectronics #applecarplay #apple #carplay #jlaudio #focal #hushmat #soundskins #caraudio #streaming #montecito #goleta #santaBarbara #metra #sound #appleiphone #rta

