Chevrolet Silverado Drops Factory Audio Equipment for Massive Upgrade

Replacing the factory-installed audio equipment on a car is something that many people do at home, especially because things like installing new speakers or an aftermarket head unit don’t necessarily require much technical experience.
But if you do want a massive upgrade for the entire audio system in your car, the whole thing is no longer that easy, especially if your goal is to also install an amplifier, a subwoofer, and other equipment.
The folks over at Car Stereo Guys have recently performed such an upgrade on the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and their choice to power the whole thing was a Pioneer 8-inch head unit that also came with CarPlay support.
“Just finished up our latest project. 2018 Chevy Silverado. We removed all the factory audio equipment and replaced with the new Pioneer 8 inch Apple Car Play unit, JL Audio 12TW3 woofer, JL Audio RD 900/5 amplifier, Focal Flax Evo 6.5 front speakers, Focal Access 6.5 rear speakers, soundskins and hushmat all around with hand made speaker rings,” they announced on Instagram.
Car Stereo Guys did not reveal the model of the Pioneer system they used, but one good choice is the DMH-C5500NEX, which indeed features an 8-inch screen and comes with a modular concept.
This head unit offers a capacitive touchscreen display with an 800x480 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, Bluetooth support, wired Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as a MOSFET 50Wx4 built-in amplifier and dedicated subwoofer controls.
Of course, like many other new-generation head units, this Pioneer model comes with support a parking camera (a dedicated input is offered just for this), while also offering a USB port, an AUX connector, and an included remote control.
Car Stereo Guys offered no information on the actual costs of the entire upgrade for the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, but if you’re interested in doing the whole thing on your car, you can reach out to them for more details.
