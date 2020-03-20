The Next Major iPhone Update Will Include a Truly Awesome CarPlay Feature

Apple’s next major iOS release will obviously come with lots of goodies, including what’s likely one of the most requested features in CarPlay.
iOS 14 is expected to bring support for wallpapers on CarPlay, pretty much allowing users to change the background they use on their car’s HUDs when the iPhone is connected.
According to the folks over at 9to5mac, who discovered this feature in early iOS 14 code, Apple is currently experimenting with an approach that allows users to pick one of the iPhone wallpapers for CarPlay as well.
At this point, Apple seems to restrict this feature to its wallpapers only, but there’s a good chance support for custom photos will be offered as well. This means users will be able to set their very own photos as backgrounds for CarPlay whenever the iPhone is connected to their cars.
On the other hand, many might actually like Apple’s version of CarPlay wallpapers, especially as the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be testing dynamic backgrounds that can adjust to the visual mode on the iPhone. For example, one wallpaper could switch to a dark version whenever the dark mode is activated on the iPhone as well.
Of course, a lot could change by the time iOS 14 gets the green light – judging from Apple’s typical release calendar, this major iOS update is projected to land in September. A preview version, however, will ship at the WWDC conference in June. Apple has recently decided to switch the event to a digital version due to the coronavirus outbreak, so all keynotes will be live-streamed for everyone to watch.
The next iOS update that will bring CarPlay improvements is version 13.4, which will most likely be published on Tuesday. iOS 13.4 will include third-party navigation app in the multiview screen, as well as new phone cards for the dashboard. At this point, iOS 13.4 is still in beta development stage.
