Wireless CarPlay obviously comes with a series of benefits as compared to the wired version, as it’s a lot more convenient overall, pretty much because you no longer need a cable to use the whole thing. And as many CarPlay users know already, the cable is the one that could cause so many issues, so it’s highly recommended to always stick with the Lightning cable that came with the iPhone.The tuning experts over at DMP Car Design themselves know how useful wireless CarPlay is, so they decided to install such a system on the Nissan GT-R.And while this upgrade itself is something that comes in super-handy, the wireless CarPlay demo published on Instagram has actually been hijacked by another GT-R special: the loud exhaust sound that you can hear in the background.“Wireless Apple Carplay for NISSAN GTR! Sorry for the loud exhaust sound. Giving your car a better entertainment and better features! It support Wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay!” DMP Car Design says in the video published on Instagram Regardless of the car model, Apple’s CarPlay comes with a series of benefits, including navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze, which are both used by millions of drivers behind the wheel. Furthermore, music streaming services such as Spotify are increasingly popular in cars where Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available, thanks to all the advantages that they bring, including access to a large music library on demand.Of course, both Android Auto and CarPlay come with their own setbacks, including the lack of consistency in terms of reliability, but this is something that hopefully Google and Apple are working to resolve in new updates.