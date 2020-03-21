This Porsche Cayman Has the Full Package: CarPlay, Android Auto, Two Cameras

As if the Porsche Cayman wasn’t already an impressive car as far as its equipment is concerned, someone decided to push things even further in the tech department with a series of welcome upgrades.
The experts over at DMP Car Design upgraded the Porsche Cayman with technology that every driver would love to have behind the wheel, including a new head unit with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a front camera, and a rear parking camera.
While the front and rear cameras are obviously super-useful given how crowded our cities are becoming these days, the wireless CarPlay is the thing that’d probably catch the attention of the more tech-savvy drivers.
Having wireless CarPlay in the car means you no longer have to keep a cable around, and this is quite a major benefit in terms of convenience. Of course, using CarPlay without a cable also means that your iPhone isn’t recharging while you drive, so at the end of the day, you still have to make a compromise in one way or another.
Android Auto, on the other hand, only supports wireless connections on special car models with dedicated head units and Android phones. For example, Samsung’s latest-generation Galaxy S models, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip, support wireless Android Auto, but if you’re using an Android phone from a brand like Xiaomi, OnePlus, or other manufacturers you need to stick with a cable.
As for the Porsche Cayman, such an upgrade won’t probably come cheap. The folks over at DMP Car Design didn’t mention anything about the pricing, so you should reach out to them should you be interested in getting the aforementioned tech mix.
For the time being, you can watch the video in the Instagram post embedded below to see the whole thing in action after the installation was complete.
