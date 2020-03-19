Upgrading the 2013 Audi A3 with CarPlay Looks Like Something Anyone Can Do

More on this:

1 You’ll Fall in Love with This 2017 Chevy Colorado with Upgraded Audio, CarPlay

2 If You Ever Wanted Apple CarPlay on an Older Hyundai, This Is It

3 This BMW X5 CarPlay Upgrade Is Something BMW Itself Should Make Happen

4 It’s Really This Easy to Use a Custom Car Icon on Google Maps for Apple CarPlay

5 This CarPlay Upgrade Makes the BMW E46 Look Like a New-Generation Car