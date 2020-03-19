Upgrading the 2013 Audi A3 with CarPlay Looks Like Something Anyone Can Do

Apple’s CarPlay is a feature that many users want, but which not everyone can get, especially as far as older car models are concerned.
This is because the only way to install CarPlay on a car that doesn’t come with such capabilities pretty much comes down to an aftermarket upgrade, which is only possible with a HUD that must fit the dashboard just perfectly.
This is the case of the 2013 Audi A3 here, which someone on Instagram upgraded to a CarPlay system using a head unit from Alpine.
As you can see in the photo gallery, given the head unit has the perfect size to fit the dashboard, the most difficult thing is getting right the wiring – Alpine, however, provides all the information you’d need to do the whole thing on your own, so basically pretty much anyone should be able to perform this upgrade.
Even better, most Alpine unit also support other tech features, such as a reverse camera, as it comes with a dedicated slot just for this system.
As for what infotainment system you should get for an Audi A3, there are several choices here, including the one known as X803D-A3.
While you can check all specs thoroughly to make sure that it fits your Audi, Alpine claims it’s supposed to be used on the A3 8P and 8PA, coming with features like support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in iGO Primo navigation, and three years of free map updates.
Of course, it also offers support for parking cameras and integrates a series of connectors, such as USB and HDMI. Bluetooth is offered to pair with a mobile device for hands-free communication, while the DAB+ tuner is available for improved radio reception.
Depending on the reseller, this unit can be rather pricey, as some sell it for even more than $1,000 – a used one, however, can be yours for half that price.
