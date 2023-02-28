Aquaman 1's Vehicles and What Arthur Curry Should Drive in the Sequel

Aquaman is a superhero movie about a human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. The action happens mostly underwater, but that doesn't mean it doesn’t involve vehicles at all, especially when it stars Jason Momoa.
You probably know by now that Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry in Aquaman and other DC Comics-related movies, is a big petrolhead. He loves everything on wheels, be it powerful off-roaders, motorcycles, or vintage cars.
Although he will get to explore his passion further as the villain of the upcoming Fast X movie, he doesn’t get to drive much in Aquaman, but we still think he could.
We are not going to get into all the ships and gunships from the underworld of Atlantis, so we are pretty limited when it comes to the cars in the first installment of Aquaman.
Because there are a limited number of cars, the only one with significance is a Chevrolet C/K Series pickup truck.
The flagship pickup series of the General Motors brand was introduced in 1960 and stayed in production until 2002, spreading over four generations. The one that appeared in the 2018 film, a Chevrolet C10 Silverado, seems to be from 1983, which would make it part of the model's third generation, available between 1973 and 1991.
But the Chevrolet C/K Series we see Arthur drive in the first Aquaman seems to show the character’s preference for the Detroit-based company. Because, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see Aquaman with yet another car from the American brand, a rusty, beat-up 1950s Chevrolet Advance-Design 3100.
So, what should Aquaman drive in the upcoming sequel?
Set for release later this year, on December 25, 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will bring back most of the characters. Including Amber Heard, but, unlike the first movie, her role is diminished after several petitions calling for her removal.
Despite the wave of negative reactions towards the upcoming DC Comics movie following the first test screenings, we won't judge it before it hits theaters, and we'll take a guess at what Arthur Curry should drive in the upcoming sequel.
The C10 Silverado Aquaman drove in the first movie might make a brief return for Arthur Curry’s scenes on water.
Although there are several vintage Ford pickup truck options out there, including the F-Series, we hardly think the character would make such a U-turn and go for a car from Ford now, instead of his usual brand. Dodge and Jeep also have good options for pickup trucks if we look at the Power Wagon or the Grand Wagoneer, but, if we were to take a guess, our money would be on classic Chevys.
someone like Jason Momoa. But the current generation of Chevrolet Silverado or Silverado HD is powerful and spacious, just perfect enough for Arthur Curry.
Plus, it would be a modern take of the truck that appeared in the first movie without changing the manufacturer.
If Chevrolet wouldn’t be an option, there’s nothing like a Ford F-Series or even a RAM 1500 TRX.
ICE vs EVs, but we thought that, given the pickup truck we mentioned before, Arthur Curry would be an ICE driver.
But what about hydrogen cars? He was born human, but his life is now in Atlantis, as well. So, he would get the importance of protecting the environment, and both batteries and hydrogen are meant to reduce pollution and emissions.
Among the options he has is the Hyundai NEXO, Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity, or the small-series BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV. But nothing would stop Warner Bros. from partnering with a big car manufacturer for a very cool, fuel cell concept vehicle.
The 2017 Justice League film featured Mercedes-AMG's concept car, Vision Gran Turismo, so the other concept car we have in mind is one that they advertised for another sequel - Avatar: The Way of Water.
We're referring to the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, which couldn't be more perfect for a character that is the heir to the underwater kingdom.
The concept car is the perfect vehicle for water-related scenery, as it comes with state-of-the-art technology and a futuristic design with 33 bionic flaps, and transparent butterfly doors. The Vision AVTR is not hydrogen-powered, but it is fully electric.
Jason Momoa likes them. Or should we?
Given the interest in vintage pickup trucks, there is no reason why Arthur Curry couldn’t hop on a vintage Harley-Davidson or Triumph, should the need arise.
The upcoming movie was shot almost entirely in the United Kingdom, but filming locations also included Hawaii and Los Angeles, California. So, Arthur Curry riding a vintage Harley-Davidson on the Pacific Coast Highway would make a pretty good shot.
Although he will get to explore his passion further as the villain of the upcoming Fast X movie, he doesn’t get to drive much in Aquaman, but we still think he could.
We are not going to get into all the ships and gunships from the underworld of Atlantis, so we are pretty limited when it comes to the cars in the first installment of Aquaman.
Chevy, Chevy, Chevy
Because there are a limited number of cars, the only one with significance is a Chevrolet C/K Series pickup truck.
The flagship pickup series of the General Motors brand was introduced in 1960 and stayed in production until 2002, spreading over four generations. The one that appeared in the 2018 film, a Chevrolet C10 Silverado, seems to be from 1983, which would make it part of the model's third generation, available between 1973 and 1991.
But the Chevrolet C/K Series we see Arthur drive in the first Aquaman seems to show the character’s preference for the Detroit-based company. Because, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see Aquaman with yet another car from the American brand, a rusty, beat-up 1950s Chevrolet Advance-Design 3100.
So, what should Aquaman drive in the upcoming sequel?
Set for release later this year, on December 25, 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will bring back most of the characters. Including Amber Heard, but, unlike the first movie, her role is diminished after several petitions calling for her removal.
Despite the wave of negative reactions towards the upcoming DC Comics movie following the first test screenings, we won't judge it before it hits theaters, and we'll take a guess at what Arthur Curry should drive in the upcoming sequel.
Another classic pickup truck
The C10 Silverado Aquaman drove in the first movie might make a brief return for Arthur Curry’s scenes on water.
Although there are several vintage Ford pickup truck options out there, including the F-Series, we hardly think the character would make such a U-turn and go for a car from Ford now, instead of his usual brand. Dodge and Jeep also have good options for pickup trucks if we look at the Power Wagon or the Grand Wagoneer, but, if we were to take a guess, our money would be on classic Chevys.
A modern-day pickup truck
someone like Jason Momoa. But the current generation of Chevrolet Silverado or Silverado HD is powerful and spacious, just perfect enough for Arthur Curry.
Plus, it would be a modern take of the truck that appeared in the first movie without changing the manufacturer.
If Chevrolet wouldn’t be an option, there’s nothing like a Ford F-Series or even a RAM 1500 TRX.
A hydrogen car
ICE vs EVs, but we thought that, given the pickup truck we mentioned before, Arthur Curry would be an ICE driver.
But what about hydrogen cars? He was born human, but his life is now in Atlantis, as well. So, he would get the importance of protecting the environment, and both batteries and hydrogen are meant to reduce pollution and emissions.
Among the options he has is the Hyundai NEXO, Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity, or the small-series BMW iX5 Hydrogen SUV. But nothing would stop Warner Bros. from partnering with a big car manufacturer for a very cool, fuel cell concept vehicle.
Maybe a Mercedes-Benz
The 2017 Justice League film featured Mercedes-AMG's concept car, Vision Gran Turismo, so the other concept car we have in mind is one that they advertised for another sequel - Avatar: The Way of Water.
We're referring to the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, which couldn't be more perfect for a character that is the heir to the underwater kingdom.
The concept car is the perfect vehicle for water-related scenery, as it comes with state-of-the-art technology and a futuristic design with 33 bionic flaps, and transparent butterfly doors. The Vision AVTR is not hydrogen-powered, but it is fully electric.
A good ole motorcycle
Jason Momoa likes them. Or should we?
Given the interest in vintage pickup trucks, there is no reason why Arthur Curry couldn’t hop on a vintage Harley-Davidson or Triumph, should the need arise.
The upcoming movie was shot almost entirely in the United Kingdom, but filming locations also included Hawaii and Los Angeles, California. So, Arthur Curry riding a vintage Harley-Davidson on the Pacific Coast Highway would make a pretty good shot.