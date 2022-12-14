Mercedes-Benz Vision ATVR Hits the Streets of L.A. for the Avatar 2 World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz Vision ATVR hit the streets of L.A. to preview the world premiere of the second Avatar movie "The Way of Water", set to debut on Friday, December 16.
The video shared by Mercedes-Benz on Instagram shows the Vision ATVR rolling at low speed along one of the central boulevards of L.A., escorted by an impressive squadron of police cars and motorcycles.
The Mercedes-Benz Vision ATVR concept was inspired by the Avatar franchise and was designed in partnership with the Avatar series production team, Lightstorm Entertainment. It combines bionic design with state-of-the-art technology, and its name, AVTR, stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation.
Thirty-three bionic flaps mounted at the rear allow communication between the driver and the outside world, using natural movements and subtle gestures. The interior is packed with sustainable materials such as Dinamica vegan leather made of recyclable materials and rattan.
A multifunctional control element on the central console replaced the steering wheel. When the passengers touch the control element with their hand, the car recognizes them by their heartbeat. Likewise, when a passenger raises his hand, the intelligent system projects a selection of menus in the palm of his hand, allowing the user to choose between various functions.
Produced by 20th Century Fox studios and directed by James Cameron, Avatar, the movie that inspired the head-turning concept car, is the most successful franchise in history. The blockbuster launched in 2009, having a record revenue of $2,787,965,087 billion and winning three Academy Awards.
The film tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet.
This is not the first time Mercedes-Benz cooperated with a successful franchise. The German premium manufacturer also teamed up with the Jurassic Park franchise.
In the first series, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), the first generation of the Mercedes-Benz ML made its screen debut. Later on, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 450 4Matic and G-Class facelift demonstrated their dynamic and off-road capabilities to escape the angry dinosaurs in Jurassic World (2015).
