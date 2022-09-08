Jason Momoa Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Adding More Motorcycles to His Collection

When you have the means to pursue your passions, the sky is the limit. Especially when your name is Jason Momoa, and your collection includes numerous motorcycles. So, what’s one more, right?
Jason Momoa became a household name after his role as Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones series. Since then, he went on to star in other big productions like Aquaman, Dune, and the upcoming Fast X, where he will appear as a villain. He showed up in several series, including Frontier and See, and also has an upcoming documentary on the way called On the Roam.
When he’s not on set, Jason Momoa loves spending time in nature or riding bikes. He has an vast collection, which includes both modern and vintage models. Among his favorite brands is Harley-Davidson, with whom he also has an apparel line.
Jason Momoa's vintage bike collection includes a modified Harley-Davidson Road King, a 1916 Model J, a 1956 Panhead, and a 1936 Knucklehead. When it comes to the moderns, he has a 2021 Pan American, a 2020 Livewire, a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike, and a Softail Slim Bike.
Since he owns so many, what’s one more? In a new Instagram Story, the actor revealed he has another model on the way, a 1941 Harley-Davidson Chopper. The bike will be a custom build from Wisco Speed Shop, which just wrote that the Chopper is “almost done for the big man,” sharing a couple of pictures of the work in progress, which you can see in our gallery.
Fellow actor Josh Brolin is a frequent customer of the car customizing shop and recently added a 1956 Harley-Davidson FL Panhead to his collection. Since Brolin and Momoa seem to be friends, posting pictures with one another, it might just be that Thanos recommended the shop to Aquaman. What a world we live in!
