Jason Momoa Poses as Flight Attendant on Hawaiian Airlines, Is Now Called Aguaman

A video of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa became viral on TikTok, showing him posing as a flight attendant as he handed out water bottles. Naturally, he’s now called Aguaman.
The chances of running into Jason Momoa (or any celeb, in fact) on airplanes are pretty low. But Hawaiian Airlines customers had a surprise visit from the Game of Thrones actor while up in the air. Not only that, but the 43-year-old fan favorite also posed as a flight attendant while handing out water bottles.
Wearing a gray suit, necklace, and pink flower in his hair, the 43-year-old Aquaman gave everyone on board Mananalu water bottles from the cart. If you’ve been following the actor, you know that is his sustainable water brand, so he wasn’t there as a customer, but he was promoting his business.
The video went viral on TikTok, courtesy of Kylee Yoshikawa (@livinglikekylee). Although the video is only eleven-seconds long, she added a stripped-down version of the Little Mermaid theme song as a soundtrack. Kylee wrote on the video: “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.”
After that, fans started finding cute puns, like Aguaman (a play on words combining Spanish with a reference to his lead role in the DC Aquaman franchise) or “Jason Mimosa.” Others have even joked that, because of the inflation, even celebrities need a side job. But it’s not Momoa’s case, who now has a $25 million net worth, thanks to his acting jobs and probably, his Harley-Davidson clothing line.
It looks like water isn’t the only thing the lucky customers received, because the Daily Mail claims the Game of Thrones star allegedly gifted travelers 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles on the occasion of his 43rd birthday on August 1, thanks to his partnership with the airline company.
The actor also shared his own video of the moment, talking about the brand’s goal to eliminate plastic bottles. At the beginning of the video, you see him get out of a GMC Yukon SUV, before boarding the plane at LAX in Los Angeles, California.
Besides posing as a flight attendant, Jason Momoa was recently seen with his girlfriend, Eiza Gonzales, going on a cruise on his Harley-Davidson. Professionally, this summer, the actor will premiere the second installment of Aquaman and, next year, will star as a villain in Fast10.
@livinglikekylee My aunty sent me this vid, i just thought i'd share ?????? #PostitAffirmations #hawaiitiktok #jasonmomoa #flightattendantlife ? The Little Mermaid (Marimba Remix) - Harry Goes Boom!