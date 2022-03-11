Apple Arcade Exclusive Gear.Club Stradale Is All About Driving Luxury Supercars

Briefly shown during Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) announcement, Gear.Club Stradale is the next entry in the racing franchise that kicked off back in 2017 with Gear.Club Unlimited. Developer Eden Games has taken to Twitter right after their game was showcased by Apple to confirm Gear.Club Stradale is coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade.
Not much has been revealed about the game aside from the fact that it focuses on competitive racing and that players will be able to drive five luxury supercars from iconic brands like Bugatti, McLaren, and Porsche.
The cars will be kept in a garage in an impressive Tuscan villa where players can customize their performance by using the local workshop. Up to five friends can race against each other in supercars, but they can also cooperate to earn various rewarded offered daily, weekly and monthly.
Although Gear.Club Stradale is now listed on the App Store, it doesn’t have a release date. Here are some of the game’s highlights that have already been confirmed by developer Eden Games:
Apple Arcade subscribers can tap the “Get” button to be immediately notified when the Gear.Club Stradale is available for download. With a curated library of more than 200 games, Apple Arcade is a premium gaming service that costs just $5 per month. It’s a great deal for Apple fans who love playing on iOS devices, but not so much if you rarely find yourself playing on an iPhone or iPad.
- Gather your friends and start your own club in the cradle of supercar and the gorgeous region of Italy: Tuscany.
- Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!
- The best car handling experience on mobile devices thanks to intelligent real-like driving assistances that guaranty high accessibility.
- Build and improve together your own car workshops to enhance performance and customization.
- Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings
- Unlock new content thanks to your progression and achievements.
