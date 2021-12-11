Mini Motorways Update Expands Each Metropolis with New Maps, Missions

Mopet Is the Cutest, Very Convenient Moped for the City Commuter and a Furry Friend

Mini Motorways, the minimalist strategy simulation game where you connect facilities in a city by building roads , is getting a major update that further expands each metropolis. Since the game is quite addictive, I’m fairly certain many have already burned through everything Mini Motorways has to offer, so the new update is a great addition to an already great game. 9 photos



The Challenge City update introduces a brand-new gameplay mode, which includes handcrafted challenges for all new 12 maps included, each with its own unique features and geography in mind. Also, the new game mode comes complete with custom modifiers, achievements, and separate leaderboards.



The update also marks the return of the Seasonal Holiday photo frames in Photo Mode. New and improved colorblind options have been added too, including a color picker that allows players to select preferred colors.



Improvements to controller support have also been added, so if you play with a controller, you will now be prompted to replay the tutorial if you want to see the changes. Last but not least, current leaderboards have been revamped to include histogram graphics that show where one’s score places them among others who have played each map.



However, Challenges, Surrounding Scores, and Friends leaderboard haven’t been overhauled. Still, players will notice that the Global Top Ten display for normal maps have been removed (they will remain available on the Daily and Weekly Challenge).



Since



Total Points Scored: 12,650,438,793

Total Concrete Tiles Placed: 1,755,660,997

Total Bridges Placed: 29,033,453

Total Tunnels Placed: 3,780,135

Total Motorways Placed: 27,614,920

Total Traffic Lights Placed: 9,759,614

Total Roundabouts Placed: 18,429,457

Total Concrete Tiles Deleted: 1,162,399,002

Daily Challenges Played: 1,478,989

Weekly Challenges Played: 793,921

